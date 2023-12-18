Stolen vehicle catches fire in Sahali, prompts school lockdown before suspects arrested

Photo: Kristin Gaddie This burned out pickup truck was visible in the Sahali Mall parking lot on Monday afternoon.

A suspect who fled the scene of a burning pickup truck in Sahali prompted a nearby elementary school to be placed in a hold and secure before the suspect was caught by a police dog, Mounties say.

Kamloops RCMP said they received reports of a stolen truck driving dangerously from Vernon to Kamloops, leading to a large police response just before 2 p.m.

Police said the stolen vehicle was found on fire at the Sahali Mall after entering Kamloops and a man and woman were arrested.

“An elementary school in the area was placed in a brief hold and secure as a suspect attempted to flee from officers, only to be caught by the police dog service unit,” said RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

Evelyn said a number of different RCMP units and detachments took part in the pursuit and arrest, including the Kamloops detachment, the North Okanagan detachment and the RCMP's air services unit.

Evelyn said the two known suspects are in custody as part of an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.