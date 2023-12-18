CPKC Holiday Train brings in tens of thousands of dollars, thousands of pounds of food

Luc Rempel

Tens of thousands of dollars and thousands of pounds of food were raised over the weekend as the CPKC Holiday Train rolled through Kamloops and the Shuswap.

An estimated 4,000 people showed up to see the train Saturday evening near Sandman Centre, where the Kamloops Food Bank was the recipient of festive generosity totalling $45,000 — $15,000 of which came from CPKC employees — and 3,000 pounds of food.

The Chase Food Bank collected $7,700, including more than $5,000 from CPKC employees, and 750 pounds of food.

In Sicamous, the Eagle Valley Community Support Society raised nearly $3,000 and almost 2,000 pounds of food.

The CPKC Holiday Train also stopped in Salmon Arm and the Sorrento area. Castanet is waiting to hear back from food banks in those communities.

The train rolled through the area on Saturday, stopping in Canoe, Salmon Arm, Notch Hill and Chase as part of an annual North American tour that raises money for food banks.