Municipal advisor will provide 'objective third-party' view to Kamloops mayor, council

Photo: The Canadian Press Peter Fassbender will serve as municipal advisor to Kamloops council until April 2024.

The municipal advisor tasked to help the Tournament Capital's embattled council through governance issues says he is embarking on his assignment with an open mind and the goal of helping the elected officials find ways to work together.

Peter Fassbender, former three-term Langley mayor, MLA and provincial minister, has already met virtually with Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and the city's eight councillors. He said he will be coming to Kamloops in January to speak with them face to face.

"My role will be to meet with all of the parties, to do some background work to see what's been happening, and then as I move ahead, because of my experience in both local government and provincially, to see if I can make recommendations through the ministry, to mayor and council and the community on how they can move ahead," Fassbender told Castanet Kamloops.

He acknowledged news reports and talk in the community about the moments which indicate fractures between mayor and councillors, but emphasized his mandate is to enter into his work with an open mind, to listen and to give advice.

“I'm not going in with any preconceived notions or saying that I think this person did this or that — that’s not my role at this stage,” Fassbender said.

“I want to see if I can work in a positive environment and have everybody feel comfortable that I'm coming in with an open mind.”

In October, Kamloops council unanimously voted to ask the province for a municipal advisor — a service offered by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs at no cost to the local government — as they navigate challenges stemming from internal conflict.

The ministry told Castanet the advisor will work with council from December until the middle of April, and will provide guidance directly to elected officials, including a final report with recommendations to help guide future decision-making.

Fassbender brings a breadth of political experience to the table, having served as a school trustee, a councillor, mayor and provincial minister.

He served as minister of municipal affairs, where part of his role was to work within the Community Charter to help local governments be successful. This is Fassbender’s first time taking on the role of municipal advisor.

“What I've learned over the years in my role as a mayor and a councillor and as minister in the provincial government is you always have different points of view when it comes to policy and decisions. But I'm also very aware that councils operate as a duly constituted body, and that every person elected, mayor and councillors, have an equal vote when it comes to policies and decisions,” he said.

“While there may be disagreements in terms of direction, if they can work together in a collaborative way and express their different points of view, but then when a decision is made, it's made on behalf of council and for the community. And so collaboration and consensus building is the ultimate goal.”

Fassbender said the work can sometimes be challenging, but it's doable if all parties are willing to respectfully work together.

“I didn't always have everyone in my council days agreeing with me, or me with them," he said. "But I think we found a place where we could debate vigorously and passionately, but then make a decision and then move on."

He said it’s early on in the process, but he’s making connections and speaking to council and staff to get a sense of where some of the challenges might lie.

“My goal is to see if I can help — and that's why I'm doing this,” Fassbender said.

“Sometimes having an objective third party engaged can help see through the forest for the trees. At the end of the day, I am going to do the best I can. And I'm wishing everyone a relaxing and quiet Christmas time so that when we get into the new year, we can move forward.”

Hamer-Jackson and Kamloops city council have been embroiled in multiple controversies for much of the last 14 months, since the 2022 municipal election.