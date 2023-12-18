TRU announces new five-year computer engineering program

Photo: BC Gov

A new computer engineering program has been launched at Thompson Rivers University, a program the university says will meet growing industry demand.

In a news release, TRU said the new five-year bachelor program is set to begin in the fall 2024 semester and will give students a broad background in both theory and application of hardware and software technologies.

“In terms of the significance of computer engineering, anyone who has that skill set will have more job opportunities,” said Interim Associate Vice-President Academic Faheem Ahmed.

“Because more and more consumer products include hardware and software, this discipline appeals to students and stands out in a market with emerging technologies.”

The new bachelor of engineering in computer engineering will include a mandatory one-year co-op placement, which TRU said will allow students to gain experience and network prior to graduating,

The university said it’s the only post secondary institution in the B.C. Interior to now offer both computer engineering and software engineering programs.

“We’re proud to offer an expanded suite of technology-based programming that produces graduates in high-demand fields,” said dean of science Greg Anderson.

“Adding another engineering discipline raises TRU’s capacity to offer other programs and gives students choice within technology-based programming depending on their interests,” said Ahmed.

According to the university, the 2021 B.C. labour market outlook saw the demand for computer systems design and related services skyrocket due to increased digitalization, automation and work from home.