Environment Canada says brown Christmas in Kamloops is possible

Photo: KTW file

Kamloops could be in line for its first brown Christmas in seven years.

With a week to go, Environment Canada meteorologist Gary Dickinson said Christmas Day is outside the forecast range — but computer modelling shows it's possible no snow will stick to the valley bottom between now and then.

“It looks like on Saturday on the 24th, some computer models showing a dry day and others are actually showing some snow,” he said.

Dickinson said if snow does arrive on Christmas Eve, it's unlikely to be a significant dump.

“Could be in the two to four centimetre range, if it does happen,” Dickinson said.

“I mean, it would basically be zero to four depending on which computer model ends up being correct.”

He said while there have been traces of snow for many of the previous years, the last time Kamloops has seen a completely dry Christmas was in 2018.

Dickinson said the Kamloops area historically has a 52 per cent chance of receiving a white Christmas — which he defines as having two centimetres of snow on the ground.

“According to Environment Canada statistics, it does happen 52 per cent of the time, so you’ll just have to wait and see,” he said.