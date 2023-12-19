Mild, dry season allows some Kamloops golfers to keep teeing off well into December

Some Kamloops golfers are making the most of the mild season, teeing off into the latter half of December.

About half a dozen hardy players could be seen out at Mount Paul Golf Course on Sunday afternoon, an occurrence the course's staff says isn’t out of the ordinary.

“The golfers will come out as long as there's no snow on the ground. So it depends. It's really weather dependent,” said Bill Leung, a staffer in the Mount Paul pro shop.

“I’ve seen different people here throughout the fall and winter and it's really just depending on whether you're wanting to get in the last round of golf of the year or just take advantage of the warm weather.”

Leung said golfers have been on the course as late as January in previous years, but most either migrate to warmer climates or find other activities to keep busy until spring.

“A lot of golfers are snowbirds, so they'll go down south starting in October. So that kind of decreases that traffic,” Leung said.

Local golfer Karen Laurillard said there are also indoor golfing options that some take up as temperatures cool off.

“I know a lot of people go south for the winter so they're still golfing and there's also the indoor golfing here,” Laurillard said.

“So we did that last year, which is nice, but nothing's like the real grass.”

Golfer Brian Magrath said he likes to come out and practice, keeping his game in shape for summer.

“It's just about swinging. The score doesn't matter. It's just getting out here and hitting the ball and loosening up and keeping limber for the summer,” Magrath said.

“Most people are indoors. It's only a few of us that have the wherewithal to be out here when it's 5 C.”

Leung said temporary greens and flags are in place at Mount Paul to protect the grass for the next season.

He said he expects golfers to continue to come out until there’s snow on the ground.

Environment Canada's forecast for Kamloops is calling for temperatures in the upper single digits in the coming days, with highs dropping back down closer to the freezing mark on the weekend.