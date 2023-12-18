Forecast calls for overcast skies with chances of showers, flurries: Environment Canada

Madison Reeve

The coming week is forecast to see consistent cloudy skies with chances of showers or flurries, according to Environment Canada.

Daytime temperatures are expected to vary slightly but will remain above freezing as overnight lows remain relatively consistent.

Monday will see mainly cloudy skies and a high of 4 C during the day. Cloudy skies will continue into the night, as temperatures drop to a low of 2 with a 30 per cent chance of showers or flurries.

Overcast skies are predicted throughout Tuesday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 5 C. Chances of showers will continue into the evening with temperatures expected tor each a low of 3 C.

A high of 7 C is expected on Wednesday as cloudy skies persist. Wednesday night will see a low of 4 C.

Thursday is predicted to see cloudy skies and temperatures will peak at a daytime high of 8 C. A low of 2 C is expected Thursday night.

Friday will be the coldest day of the week with a daytime high of 2 C. Cloudy skies will continue into the evening as temperatures drop to a low of 0 C.

Cloudy skies and highs around 3 C are forecast over the weekend.