Mayors express concern over lack of consultation on proposed Cache Creek compost facility

A presentation about a proposed Cache Creek compost facility was met with concern from Thompson-Nicola Regional District directors, including the village mayor — who says he feels "offended" and "disrespected" by a lack of consultation from the project's proponents.

On Thursday's meeting, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors heard from the Bonaparte First Nation and GHD Consulting about Timicw Good Earth Recycling Waste Management Facility, a proposed compost facility that would produce organic soil for sale.

The board heard the proposed site is located within Cache Creek village limits and on Bonaparte traditional territory, though off reserve. The project proponents told TNRD directors an application has been made to use Crown land for the facility.

Bonaparte First Nation Kukpi7 Frank Antoine told the board it’s an opportunity for rural residents to work together to better the economy.

“All we want to do is bring that economy to the area, local area, so we can share that — so we can build it together and work together,” Antoine said.

Roy Seriosa, Bonaparte First Nation economic development lead, said initial meetings took place between project representatives and others, including the Village of Cache Creek, but planned consultations stalled as developers received a letter of concern from the B.C. government’s Environmental Assessment Office about the project.

Rose Marie Rocca, from GHD Consulting, said environmental and cultural assessments have occurred, noting biologists have completed habitat assessment and are conducting tests of groundwater and surface water quality into 2024.

Rocca said environmental protections will be incorporated into Timicw’s design, and the scale of the proposed project won’t be large enough to trigger the need for an environmental assessment. The project representatives told the board they don’t anticipate the EAO will reject their plan.

According the presenters, the next steps for the project will hinge on Environmental Assessment Office decision and the outcome of the Crown land application.

A number of TNRD board members, including Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta, expressed concern about the proposal, noting it appears the group is “far down the road” for the project, having gone so far as to apply for Crown lease without consulting the village.

Ranta said he recognizes it’s traditional Bonaparte territory, but it’s also within village boundaries.

“I must say that I'm not only disappointed, but I'm offended by the fact that you're moving so far down the road on a proposal like this, that will have significant impact potentially, if it moves ahead, on the citizens of Cache Creek, and potentially their existing landfill business that's been in place since 1989,” Ranta said.

“You use the word respectful, and you want to behave in a respectful manner. I feel disrespected, in all honesty, and I wish you'd get your act together and at least consult with the Village of Cache Creek, regardless where you are in the process to meet with the Environmental Assessment Office proposals.”

Ranta noted the Ashcroft Indian Band also claims a portion of the territory the Bonaparte First Nation is proposing to use for the compost facility.

Seriosa said they plan to engage with their neighbours, including "sister nations" and neighbouring municipalities, but the developed consultation plan was put “on hold” as they dealt with the EA office concerns.

Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden, who chairs the TNRD board, said she held similar concerns. She said her municipality would appreciate seeing the same presentation.

“I would hope that meetings with the villages of Ashcroft and Cache Creek could be scheduled sooner rather than later, because the ball really is in the court of the proponent,” she said.

Other directors noted a number of other groups use the land, including a cattle company and a sportsman's association, and asked if the project proponents had met with them and come to an agreement or if there's any format for compensation if other parties end up losing their access to the property.

Seriosa said there isn't a format for compensation, and noted while there was initial talks with one of the user groups, communication broke down and left the First Nation feeling disrespected.

"Our communication and how we ended up left a very, very bad taste in the community's mind," he said.

Michael Grenier, director for Electoral Area J, said the TNRD had heard about a lot of tenure issues — lease tenure, land tenure, the matter of the overlapping traditional territories.

"I think for us, it's not just an issue of consultation, it's actually dealing with the tenure holder. ...I think we're in a situation where we can't reasonably be expected to move forward on on this issue, until those issues are clearly addressed," Grenier said.

Seriosa said the project is still in its "initial steps."

"I know it sounds, you know, honorable Ranta has indicated, we're moving so fast. It may seem like that, but from my perspective, this is just the first domino. I have so many more things to do," he said.