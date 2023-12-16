Kamloops Fire Rescue extinguish Westsyde shed fire

Photo: Aimee Dreyer Kamloops Fire Rescue made quick work of a fire which damaged a residential shed and some cedar hedges Saturday afternoon.

A plume of dark smoke could be seen rising high above Westsyde Saturday afternoon after a shed on a residential property caught fire.

Kamloops Fire Rescue was called to the blaze, which happened at Bank Road and Sun Valley Drive, at about 3:20 p.m.

While the fire caused damage to the shed and some nearby hedges, KFR said the blaze didn’t spread to any neighbouring homes. No one was injured as a result of the fire.

James Dreyer, who lives next door to the property where the fire took place, said he was hiking above Westsyde when he saw the plume of smoke close to his residence.

“I put it into high gear and ran off the ridge,” said Dreyer.

He thanked firefighters from the Westsyde station for their quick response, noting the fire came close to his own shop, but it was spared.

“We need to acknowledge our firefighters and our first responders, because these guys — if they wouldn't have responded to that, I wouldn't have had a shop. My livelihood is in that shop,” Dreyer said.

He urged people to take caution with Christmas lights, cigarettes or fireworks heading into the holiday season, noting dry cedar hedges can very quickly and easily go up in flames.

“This was a small spark that could have caused massive damage to basically three residences,” he said.