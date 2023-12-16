City of Kamloops receives 'substantial' grant for Tranquille sewer upgrades

Photo: City of Kamloops Construction work on phase two of the Tranquille Road sanitary main upgrade project was completed in 2021.

The City of Kamloops has received more than $12 million to put towards a North Kamloops sanitary sewer replacement project.

In a news release, the city announced the “substantial” grant award, which is a combination of federal and provincial funds.

“The financial contributions help to support improvements to increase capacity to manage wastewater, which will help protect the community and ecosystems,“ the city said in a statement.

The money will go towards the final phase of the Tranquille sanitary sewer upgrade project, scheduled for construction in 2025. The city said the critical sewer main, which services about 39,000 people, is nearing the end of its life and requires replacement and increased capacity.

The sewer main stretches along Tranquille from Aviation Way to 12th Street.

The first phase of upgrades were completed in 2017, with work on the North Primary Lift Station to Crestline Street. The second phase, which took place between Southill Street and 12th Street, was completed in 2021.

The final phase is expected to be complete by 2027, and will include other upgrades along the corridor including pedestrian paths, landscaping, and intersection and boulevard improvements.

According to the City of Kamloops, the $12.6 million in grant funding encompasses about $5.8 million from the province and about $6.9 million from the federal government.

The city will pay for the remaining project costs associated with active transportation and beautification components through sewer levies, taxation and debt.