Construction starts on 52-unit rental building for Indigenous elders, youth

Photo: B.C. Ministry of Housing A rendering of a new, 52-unit affordable rental building intended to house First Nations families, elders and youth in Merritt. Construction is expected to be complete by spring 2025.

Construction has started on a 52-unit affordable rental housing development aimed at giving First Nations families, elders and youth in Merritt a place to call home.

According to a news release from the ministry of housing, the four-storey building will be located at 2640 Spring Bank Ave., with construction expected to be complete by spring 2025.

Arnie Lampreau, Shackan Indian Band Chief, said in a statement the project was a “dream” of many Nlaka’pamux Elders and leaders.

“The thought of going outside Nicola Valley was one of the fears of our people. This is a chance for the future people to retire and have a safe place to live,” Lampreau said.

The 52-unit building is planned to have a mix of studio, one, two and three bedroom units, each with its own private balcony. According to the ministry, 36 units will be accessible or adaptable to accommodate changing accessibility needs.

The building will also have an amenity space which can host social gatherings or cultural ceremonies.

The province said the development is intended to accommodate intergenerational living, with elders and youth housed in the same building.

Members from five First Nations bands — the Upper Nicola Band, Lower Nicola Indian Band, Goldwater Indian Band, Nooaitch Indian Band and Shackan Indian Band — will be able to secure the housing units.

Nicola Native Lodge Society is providing the land for the project and will manage the housing.

In a statement, Ravi Kahlon, minister of housing, said the province is proud to support the Nicola bands as they build housing in their communities.

“People thrive when they can live in the community they know, close to their family and friends,” Kahlon said.

Merritt Mayor Michael Goetz said the city is “thrilled” to welcome the inclusive affordable housing project.

"This project will bring not only much needed housing to the community, but it will also bring us one step closer to building a more integrated and supportive community that embraces our diverse cultures and honours the spirit of reconciliation,” Goetz said.