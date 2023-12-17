Ex-minister, mayor Fassbender appointed to help Kamloops council overcome conflict

Photo: The Canadian Press file Peter Fassbender, former B.C. cabinet minister and mayor of Langley, has been appointed to serve as municipal advisor to Kamloops mayor and council until April.

A former provincial cabinet minister and Langley mayor has been tapped to serve as a municipal advisor providing guidance to the Tournament Capital's fractured mayor and council.

Peter Fassbender will be working with Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and Kamloops city councillors over the next several months, according to city CAO David Trawin.

Trawin said Fassbender met with the mayor and councillors earlier this month.

“I think he's probably watched a couple of council meetings, but he's probably just more doing background research right now,” Trawin said.

He said Fassbender will be coming to Kamloops for a couple of days in January as part of his work.

In October, Kamloops council unanimously voted to ask the province for a municipal advisor to support them as they navigate challenges stemming from internal conflict.

In a statement to Castanet, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs confirmed the municipal advisor is contracted to work with council from December until the middle of April.

“In extraordinary circumstances, the ministry can appoint a temporary advisor to help a council work together with staff to improve communications, clarify roles and facilitate effective decision-making,” the ministry said.

“Municipal advisors are independent contractors who have worked in the local government space, and can provide guidance directly to the council, including a final report with recommendations to help guide future council decision-making.”

Fassbender was first elected to council in the City of Langley, serving one term as a councillor before holding the mayor’s office from 2005 until 2013. At that time, he stepped into provincial politics and was elected as BC Liberal MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood.

He served as the provincial minister of education and the minister of community, sport and cultural development, as well as minister responsible for TransLink.

Kamloops is one of a handful of B.C. municipalities to seek provincial support in the form of an advisor to provide guidance through conflict.

The ministry said in October it was also contracting advisors to Harrison Hot Springs and Silverton.

Before the current contracts, municipal advisors were in place to support the Village of Lions Bay in 2023, the District of Wells in 2022, and the Village of McBride in 2017.

The advisors are offered by the ministry at no cost to municipalities.