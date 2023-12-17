Christmas Eve, Christmas Day services planned for mountainside chapel at Sun Peaks

Photo: Sun Peaks Ministry

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day church services will be held on the mountain at Sun Peaks Resort.

The Franziskus Chapel, located at the top of the Sunburst Express, will host services on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

The chapel was completed in 1999, built by the late Peter Stumboeck, who owned Sun Peaks Lodge. A German couple, Mario and Silvia Erler, took over control of the chapel in 2004.

Lorri Weaver, a layperson who helps led services at the chapel, said the setting provides an interesting backdrop for a church service.

“It is a beautiful service that really supports you in reflecting on the wonder around you,” she said. “I always leave filled with gratitude for the gifts that surround us.”

Nondenominational services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will get underway at 1 p.m.