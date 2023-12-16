Kamloops wineries join forces to host annual Holiday Open House

Photo: Kamloops Wine Trail

The Kamloops Wine Trail is hosting a festive open house this weekend.

The annual Holiday Open House will run on Sunday — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Privato and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Monte Creek.

“This year’s open house offers a unique variety of festivities and wine tastes at each winery,” said Trish Morelli, executive director of the Kamloops Wineries Association.

“We recommend visiting both wineries for a full and fun-filled experience and taste of what’s hot this season.”

The open house is free and no tickets are required. Activities include complimentary wine tastings, special holiday pricing, outdoor fire pits and unique gift ideas.

Festive hay rides and Santa Claus himself will be on offer at Privato, and Monte Creek will be showing original paintings by local artist Marc Andre Brzustowski.

For more information, visit the Kamloops Wine Trail’s website.