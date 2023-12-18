Two weeks remaining to donate to Christmas Cheer Fund

Photo: Josh Dawson BC Interior Community Foundation executive director Wenda Noonan

A pint-sized philanthropist made an unexpected choice at a recent Kamloops Blazers game: the young boy gave up his cotton candy money to make a donation to the Christmas Cheer Fund.

“He was probably eight or nine,” said Wenda Noonan, who was seated at the charity’s booth collecting donations, positioned next to the lineup for the lemonade stand and cotton candy machine at Sandman Centre that evening.

“He had his little wallet in his hand, and he would look at me and look at his wallet and look at me and look at his wallet. In the end, he left the line and came over and gave me $5.”

Another child on another day donated his allowance money. To Noonan, the executive director of the BC Interior Community Foundation, this is what the Christmas Cheer Fund is all about.

“It’s the children who touch you the most,” she said. “You just see they want to help.”

Donations to the Christmas Cheer Fund can be made until Dec. 31. This year’s beneficiaries are the BGCK Journey Fund, the Royal Canadian Legion, Overlander Residential Care Auxiliary and The Y Women’s Emergency Shelter.

The BCICF is spearheading the campaign for the first time and, although Cheer has existed since 1992, this is the first year Noonan has been on the receiving end of these thoughtful contributions.

Former staff of Kamloops This Week — and the Kamloops Daily News before it — can tell many similar stories from their time running Cheer; the Christmas lunches, the handwritten cheques, the Mah trio of violinists, the bets lost for the sake of charity, the hockey club fundraiser, the karate kids and their kickathon.

That’s what has made the Christmas Cheer Fund so meaningful since it started three decades ago. That history follows the Cheer Fund to its next stage as the BCICF begins to establish an endowment to sustain the campaign for years to come.

With an endowment, funds are built up and invested. The earnings from the endowment are then used to support the charitable causes. The more money in the endowment, the more investment earnings there are to distribute. Best of all, it’s a long-term vision that means Kamloops charities will benefit well into the future.

A small percentage of this year’s Cheer haul — more than $19,000 as of the latest tally — will be the first to go into the endowment.

“By next year, the endowment will pay into the Christmas Cheer Fund,” said Noonan, meaning the campaign will get a head start in 2024.

There’s just two weeks left to support the Christmas Cheer Fund and several ways to give, online or in person.

To donate online, click here. Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can also be made in person or dropped off at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St., or at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St.

To view this year's donors, click here.