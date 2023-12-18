Kamloops sex offender ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation prior to sentencing

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops man who sexually assaulted two women in July near a busy downtown intersection has been ordered by a judge to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to assess his future risk.

Justin James Brown-Henderson, 29, pleaded guilty Friday in Kamloops provincial court to one count each of sexual assault and theft under $5,000. Two complainants are listed on the single count of sex assault.

According to police, officers responded to the 200-block of Seymour Street on the afternoon of July 17 after two women reported having been sexually assaulted. No further details of the offence have so far been made public.

After Brown-Henderson pleaded guilty on Friday, defence lawyer Cameron Johnson asked the judge to order a psychiatric assessment prior to sentencing.

“Mr. Brown-Henderson has some significant mental-health issues,” he said.

“That will be very helpful for the court to have a full understanding of his prognosis and his risk assessment and how we can best assist Mr. Brown-Henderson in emerging from custody in a better position than he was in when he came into it.”

The assessment, which was ordered, will evaluate Brown-Henderson’s risk to reoffend.

Brown-Henderson has been behind bars since his arrest on Oct. 5. He appeared in court on Friday via video from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre.

Lawyers will return to court on Feb. 5 to set a date for sentencing.