'Cuddly, playful' kittens seeking homes Saturday at Kamloops Humane Society adoption event

Photo: Kamloops Humane Society This kitten will be among those up for adoption this weekend from the Kamloops Humane Society.

The Kamloops Humane Society is hosting a kitten adoption event this weekend, offering up cuddly and playful kittens who are ready for new homes.

The event will run Saturday from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Petsmart, 30-1385 Hillside Dr.

Barbara Zibrik, executive director of the society, said tabbies, siamese, tuxedos and mini black panthers will be available for adoption.

She said the animals have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and tattooed/microchipped.

“All are cuddly, playful and affectionate,” she said.

For more information, email the society.