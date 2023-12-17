Man jailed for violating bail by asking young boy 'invasive questions' at 7-Eleven

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops man facing sex charges involving a child has been sentenced to 45 days in jail after breaching a condition of his bail by approaching a young boy at a convenience store and asking him “invasive questions.”

The 57-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban. He is facing charges of sexual interference of a person under 16 and invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16 — offences alleged to have taken place in June and August.

The man had been free on bail with a number of conditions, including one prohibiting him from having any contact with anyone under the age of 16.

During a brief hearing Friday in Kamloops provincial court, the man pleaded guilty to one count of breach of a release order stemming from an incident two months ago.

On Oct. 9, he approached a young boy at a Kamloops 7-Eleven store and asked him a series of “invasive questions,” court heard, including where he lived, where he attended school and the colour of his eyes. He also gave the boy a piece of artwork.

The boy told his mother what happened and she called police. The man was arrested at the 7-Eleven a short time later, found by Mounties in possession of a stack of papers matching the piece of art given to the boy.

The man has been in jail since his arrest at the store. In exchange for his guilty plea on Friday, he was sentenced to 45 days time served.

His bail was revoked following the sentencing, meaning he will remain in custody for the time being.

Court heard the man suffers from mental health issues, including bipolar disorder and depression.

He is due back in court on Thursday.