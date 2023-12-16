'Such a beautiful exhibit'; Marchand family impressed with 'Len' display at KMA

Photo: Janelle Rudolph The "Len" exhibit at the Kamloops Museum and Archives showcases the life of Len Marchand Sr.

When the Marchand family donated the pieces of their patriarch’s life to the Kamloops Museum and Archives, they never expected it to become the "Len" exhibit.

Len Marchand Sr.'s family was thoroughly impressed by the display, which opened in June and closes on Saturday.

Len Marchand Jr. said all they hoped for was a safe, permanent space for the community and future family to learn the history of his father.

Marchand Sr. is an important figure in Canadian and B.C. history with deep roots in Indigenous activism and building paths to reconciliation. He was the first Indigenous member of Parliament and the first Indigenous cabinet minister.

He won his Kamloops seat in the 1968 Trudeau Mania election only eight years after Indigenous people were granted the right to vote. After more than a decade in the House of Commons, Marchand Sr. was appointed to the Senate. He spent 14 years in the upper house.

The "Len" exhibit features minuscule photographs laid on cream backgrounds that share the walls with larger pictures, each in identically sized, minimalist frames.

All photos offer a glimpse into the life of Marchand Sr., displaying interactions of serious and jovial natures, from meeting Queen Elizabeth II to standing on a couch to meet the height of his much taller fellow cabinet ministers.

In display cases lay 1968 Liberal campaign memorabilia faded from years of storage and yellowed newspaper clippings with headlines and mentions of Marchand, as well as shined medallions of awards received accompanied by letters of honour.

“I didn't have an inkling that they would make such a beautiful exhibit,” Marchand Jr. said. “I'm glad that they did it.”

Marchand Jr. described it as overwhelming. He then apologized with a cracking voice, paused and shared his pride for his father’s legacy.

“I mean, you can look at that exhibit and say, ‘What a great person, look at all these accomplishments,’ or ‘What a résumé,’ or something like that,” he said, blinking back tears.

“But more than that he was just the kind of person who brings joy wherever he goes and really cared about other people and was always looking out for other people and trying to make things just a little bit better.”

KMA’s temporary exhibits typically blend different art mediums alongside text to share a story. "Len" is unique in that it’s highly visual, featuring photos and objects with no additional text — like a scrapbook of Marchand Sr.’s life and political history has been pasted to the walls.

The creative choices were made by museum curator Matt Macintosh, who regards the exhibit as a family photo album and celebration of life juxtaposed to the “big man of history” style that is common among such exhibits.

He was delighted for the opportunity to share such an exhibit.

“We just felt genuinely touched [that they chose to donate the collection],” he said.

“And I think that promoted ‘Let’s do this now,’ while Donna, Len’s wife, is still very much alive. There was very much a seizing of that moment.”

Marchand Sr. died in 2016.

Macintosh said while the "Len" display may appear simple, the final product came with great consideration, admitting he was initially unsure of how to arrange it.

He said the vastness of the collection, with a lifetime of documents, photographs, and ephemera from momentous occasions, made for difficult choices in deciding what to display. But his goal was to capture what made Marchand Sr. who he was.

“All of the photos we've [chosen] show him embedded in social communities,” Macintosh said.

“He was undoubtedly a great man, but he was a great man who worked with, and his successes are a consequence of his work with people and social networks that he was embedded in.”

Marchand Jr., an accomplished lawyer and judge who was recently appointed B.C.'s new chief justice, said his father was a bridge builder for reconciliation. The issues his father worked on from the 1950s to the 1980s are still being figured out today, even though progress was made.

“He was a person who was breaking trail,” he said.

“He went from a political rights-based movement, the North American Indian Brotherhood, to being — you know, as an Indigenous person in Canada, you're a kind of an outsider in your own place. And so he went from that to being sort of the ultimate insider.”

Marchand Sr.’s legacy and political impact are still felt in his communities of Kamloops, Vernon and Syilx Nation, shown through the popularity of the exhibit as seen by Macintosh. He said many attendees have taken care to immerse themselves in the tiny photos of the intimate moments of Marchand Sr. alongside his colleagues, friends and family.

“The number of people that Len touched, I mean — I'm not from here so I didn't have any idea, but people just streamed through the door and [have had] a really visceral, sometimes tearful embrace of what they see,” he said.