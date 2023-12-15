West End structure fire Friday morning prompts warning to drivers from city

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews battled a blaze Friday morning in the West End.

According to the City of Kamloops, firefighters were responding to a fully involved structure fire on West Seymour Street at 6 a.m.

The city warned drivers to drive carefully and expect delays along West St. Paul Street and West Seymour Street.

Castanet Kamloops has asked KFR for information about the blaze. This story will be updated when more becomes known.

Do you have photos or video of the fire? Call our Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151 or send us an email.