Early-morning fire in West End destroys derelict rooming house: KFR chief

UPDATE: 8:43 a.m.

An early-morning blaze Friday on West Seymour Street destroyed a derelict rooming house that was last year cleared out and bordered up on the order of the city’s fire chief.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called to 91 Seymour St. West just before 5 a.m. for a report of smoke.

KFR Chief Ken Uzeloc told Castanet the basement of the structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene.

“They called a second alarm and went to a defensive attack mode,” he said.

“We had approximately 24 firefighters on scene with multiple trucks and crews have knocked the fire down now, but we had to utilize a number of hand lines and our ladder master stream to get the fire under control.”

The building was cleared out in October of last year after it was deemed unliveable by city officials.

Uzeloc said it’s too early to know what the cause is, and the damage caused by the blaze might make it impossible to determine with certainty.

“It’s hard to say at this point,” he said.

“The building is boarded up. Crews did notice the door to the basement was open, but it’s hard to say if there was anybody in there that started it and it will be probably a difficult investigation due to the amount of damage done — basically the whole roof has collapsed. It burned from the basement up to the main floor, up to the second floor and then through the roof.”

Uzeloc said no firefighters were injured battling the blaze and the defensive attack stopped the flames from spreading.

“Damage was all contained to the source structure,” he said. “Crews will be on scene for a number of hours just making sure hotspots are out.”

Uzeloc said traffic coming into downtown from the West End and Overlanders Bridge is a mess. He urged motorists to avoid the area if possible.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops said as of 8:30 a.m. Friday, there is only one lane open on Seymour Street, causing traffic to back up across Overlanders Bridge. Commuters are encouraged to take alternate routes downtown.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7:52 a.m.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews battled a blaze Friday morning in the West End.

According to the City of Kamloops, firefighters were responding to a fully involved structure fire on West Seymour Street at 6 a.m.

The city warned drivers to drive carefully and expect delays along West St. Paul Street and West Seymour Street.

Castanet Kamloops has asked KFR for information about the blaze. This story will be updated when more becomes known.

Do you have photos or video of the fire? Call our Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151 or send us an email.