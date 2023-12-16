Kamloops council asks staff to conduct efficiency review of provisional 2024 budget

Photo: KTW file

Staring down a potential 10.8 per cent tax increase next year, Kamloops council has asked staff to conduct an efficiency review and report back with suggestions for potential budget cuts.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter suggested the review at Tuesday’s meeting, acknowledging city staff had already worked behind the scenes to find cost savings as they prepared the 2024 budget.

“It seems like a good opportunity to also look at some of the sacred cows that previous councils may not have needed to recently visit. So some things that we might consider untouchable otherwise, but we have a responsibility to look at now,” Neustaeter said.

“To that end, I'd also like to have the staff initiate an efficiency review of the budget in order to present counsel with considerations of various functions within the budget that might be eliminated or reduced to be brought back to committee of the whole.”

David Trawin, City of Kamloops CAO, said staff can try to bring some high-level ideas back to a committee of the whole meeting, noting at this stage, the budget has been set based on existing service levels and past council decisions.

“What I'm hearing from this — and it kind of puts staff in a little bit of a predicament because we might not hit what you want — but you want us want to come back based upon saying what potential cuts can there be in the budget, and what implications there would be with those cuts whether that be a hiring freeze for vacant positions or something like that," he said.

"And here’s the impact of that if you did that."

Coun. Stephen Karpuk asked where taxation funding increase started before staff arrived at the 10.8 per cent increase.

David Hallinan, the city's corporate services director, said they started at about a 12.5 per cent tax increase, and whittled that down to 9.8.

The 1 per cent tax increase for council’s Build Kamloops initiative bumped the provisional tax increase to 10.8 per cent.

Karpuk acknowledged not everyone has the means to pay increased taxes.

He said council is now faced with moving forward based on decisions made by previous councils — including low tax rates which, in some cases, relied on using reserve funds.

“We still have to look at what does this corporation need to succeed to go forward to meet the needs as the third fastest growing community in this country,” Karpuk said.

“If we're constantly nickel-and-diming to try and find — and I’m not against it — but I think we have to be bold enough to say we still have to pay for what we need to go forward.”

Coun. Nancy Bepple said when the motion comes back, council might have to be willing to cut city services.

“We have to think, has anybody contacted us, asking us that they don’t want a certain service? I don’t know, there’s quite a few people that tell us they do want services,” she said.

“It’s good to go ahead, but remember that if something comes back, it’s this council that has to cut services at the end of the day.”

The motion passed 8-1, with only Karpuk opposed.