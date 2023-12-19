Kamloops Sport Council opens nominations for annual athletic awards

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Kamloops Sport Council is opening nominations for the 33rd Annual Athletic Awards to celebrate the best in local sports.

The sports council said any nominee who has made a significant contribution to sport in the 2023 calendar year is qualified for the awards.

Awards will be given for coach of the year, female athlete of the year, male athlete of the year, master athlete of the year (50-plus), team of the year, sports person of the year, the university award and the international excellence award.

"2023 was a very exciting year for the Kamloops Sports Community," said Larry Read, chair of the selection committee.

"With media coverage changing dramatically in the city, it is even more important that the individual sports nominate their coaches, athletes and teams so we can recognize their accomplishments. The selection process is vitally linked to the sports letting us know who is excelling in their discipline."

A panel of judges made up of media and other members of the local sports community will determine the finalists.

Awards will be handed out at the Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame banquet.

Past award winners and nomination forms can be found online.