No answers from police on cause of fatal McGill Road collision as 'complex' probe continues

Photo: Castanet Emergency crews on scene at a major collision on Nov. 29 on McGill Road near the campus of Thompson Rivers University.

It’s been more than two weeks since a violent multi-vehicle collision on McGill Road killed one Thompson Rivers University student athlete and injured two of his teammates, and it’s still not clear what happened or what police believe to have been the cause.

The Nov. 29 crash killed TRU men’s volleyball player Owyn McInnis and severely injured Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse, both of whom remain in hospital. Brinnen suffered a serious spinal injury and the latest update on Waterhouse is that he remains in a medically induced coma at Royal Inland Hospital.

Police have said they believe a black Dodge Ram pickup truck hit several trees along McGill Road before colliding with a Volkswagen Jetta that was stopped at a red light at University Drive. McInnis, Brinnen and Waterhouse were inside the Jetta.

Mounties have so far not indicated whether criminality is believed to have played a role in the incident. RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops on Thursday that no information is being shared publicly to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Evelyn did shed some light on what police do when investigating fatal collisions, however, to give a sense of the scope of the probe.

“In general, fatal motor vehicle collision investigations have lots of complexities involved, which can include scene and vehicle analysis, terrain and roadway assessments, scene examinations by collision reconstructionists, and obtaining any necessary [warrants] that may be required to further the investigation,” she said.

“This would be in addition to reviewing and analyzing all the evidence acquired from witnesses, video canvassing and other items of evidential value.”

Evelyn said Mounties are doing their best to determine exactly what happened.

“It is always our goal to conduct a thorough and complete investigation that is in line with best practices and accurately present the findings as to what transpired,” she said.

Police previously confirmed they spoke with the pickup truck’s driver at the scene, but would not say whether they were arrested.

TRU set up a scholarship fund in McInnis’ memory and online fundraisers have been launched for Brinnen and Waterhouse.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.