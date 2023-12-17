City of Kamloops wants to launch initiative to bring agencies together, help vulnerable residents

Photo: Kamloops This Week

The City of Kamloops is seeking grant funding to implement a local situation table — an initiative intended to bring together agencies who give immediate assistance to vulnerable people in the community.

During its Tuesday meeting, council approved a recommendation from staff to apply for a grant under the province’s Collaborative Public Safety Programs in order to develop this initiative.

According to the city, situation tables often include representatives from agencies associated with policing, housing, education, mental health, addictions, Indigenous services, and child and family services.

“When properly implemented, situation tables have the ability to make real and tangible improvements in the wellbeing and safety of vulnerable people and the communities in which they reside,” city staff wrote in a report.

The tables are intended to have agencies identify and mitigate the underlying risks associated with criminal offending, personal crisis or trauma by connecting vulnerable people with services.

According to the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, which developed guidelines for the initiative, the situation tables are intended to meet once a week and address immediate needs.

“Front-line staff meet on a regular basis to discuss situations for clients who could be going down a path or having circumstances in their life change that could put them at risk,” the city report said.

“Navigating through sometimes complex systems can be complicated, but through a community of care model, the city believes a situation table can make a tangible difference to its community and those showing signs of acutely elevated risk factors.”