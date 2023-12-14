Torched SUV towed by city after mayor defies fire chief's order

Photo: Castanet A blue tarp covers a burned vehicle on a property belonging to Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson on Monday. As of Thursday, the vehicle has been towed away by the city at Hamer-Jackson's expense.

A burned out SUV that has sat on a West Victoria Street property belonging to the mayor of Kamloops for more than a year has been towed away on orders of the fire chief.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Chief Ken Uzeloc confirmed the city removed the SUV from Reid Hamer-Jackson’s dealership lot on Thursday.

The vehicle had been sitting at Tru Market Truck and Auto Sales since it was set ablaze in October 2022, shortly after Hamer-Jackson was elected mayor. The same vehicle burned again a couple of months ago.

Hamer-Jackson was handed a written order from the fire chief on Monday giving him 48 hours to remove the vehicle, otherwise the city would tow it away and hand him the bill. The mayor said he wouldn't comply with the order, and as his deadline came and went on Wednesday afternoon, the SUV remained.

Uzeloc said Monday the vehicle was fire hazard, and was attracting people trying to seek shelter who might be willing to light a fire to keep warm.

At that time, he said if Hamer-Jackson didn’t remove the vehicle himself, the city would tow it and possibly store it for a period of time, allowing him to come deal with it and pay bills. If that doesn’t happen, the city will dispose of it and attach incurred costs to the property’s tax roll.

When asked Thursday how long the city plans to store the burned vehicle, Uzeloc said those details are being discussed.