Salvation Army Kamloops says kettle campaign donations 'down substantially'

Photo: The Salvation Army Kamloops

The Salvation Army says the number of donations received this year as part of its annual Kamloops Kettle Campaign is down sharply.

Sally Ann said in a news release that they’re reaching out to people in Kamloops to raise funds for disaster victims and meals for families and individuals, as well as programs for children.

They said most of the finances for their services are raised during the annual Christmas Kettle campaign, but donations this year are “down substantially.”

While acknowledging many don’t carry cash, the Salvation Army Kamloops said kettles at retail outlets throughout the city also accept cheque or tap.

The Salvation Army Kamloops said interested parties can call 250-554-1611 for more ways to donate.