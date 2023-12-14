Icy conditions force the closure of the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

Photo: Naved Omid

UPDATE: 10:05 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway remains completely closed between Merritt and Hope Thursday morning, due to slippery conditions and multiple crashes.

According to DriveBC, southbound traffic is being stopped at Merritt, while northbound traffic is being stopped at Hope.

Highway 1 and Highway 3 remain open for those looking to detour around the Coquihalla closure.

ORIGINAL: 9:05 a.m.

Driving conditions on the Coquihalla Highway Thursday morning are icy and slippery.

Drivers have taken to social media to post photos of the driving conditions on the Coquihalla which show vehicles on their sides and in the ditches.

One driver calls the Coquihalla, "a mess between Meritt and the snow shed. It is closed northbound just past Coldwater, multiple vehicles in the ditch one lying across the road. It is an ice rink," posts Marcella Ketting.

Southbound lanes of Highway 5 are closed at the Othello exit, six kilometres north of Hope. The shoulder and the right lane are closed and the next update isn't until noon.

There is also a vehicle recovery underway in the northbound lanes at the Coldwater Road exit at Comstock, 11 km south of Merritt. That stretch is closed with no detour. The next update on that stretch won't be until 10 a.m.

There is also a vehicle recovery underway in the southbound lanes of the Coquihalla in the same location, between Exit 276 at Comstock Road and Exit 256 11 kilometres south of Merritt.

The alternate routes available are via Highways #5A and #3. Traffic from Kamloops should take Highway 1. Watch for traffic control personnel the next update is expected at 10 a.m.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Trans-Canada Highway, Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, with up to 15 cm of snow expected.