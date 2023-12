Photo: DriveBC

The eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway are closed while emergency crews deal with a collision on Peterson Creek Bridge involving a semi truck and a pickup.

Kamloops Mounties are urging drivers to avoid the area and detour along Columbia Street.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said the cause of the collision is under investigation. There is no word yet on any injuries.

Shoihet said westbound traffic is getting through with some delays.