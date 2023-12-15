Kamloops council votes to tell province it won't ask for third-party shelter review

Photo: KTW file Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson

One of Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson's main campaign promises might go unfulfilled following a vote this week by Kamloops city council to let BC Housing know it's OK without a third-party review of local shelters, social housing and related agencies.

The decision was made during Tuesday’s council meeting, about a week after the matter was discussed by safety and security committee members.

Coun. Kelly Hall, who chairs the committee, said the provincial government has stated clearly it isn’t interested in launching such a review, adding it’s important council show its interest in working with agencies to best tackle street disorder and social issues.

“There comes a time in this community where the government has spoken to us — time and time again — where as council, we have to take a stand,” Hall said.

“And essentially, continue to show the support and the willingness to work with the agencies, collaborating with not only them and their staff, but with our staff.”

The motion was opposed by Hamer-Jackson who, for quite some time, has called for an independent, third-party review of BC Housing’s supportive housing and shelter facilities. It was one of the main planks of his campaign platform last year.

Hamer-Jackson told council he thinks a third-party review would result in better services. He said he believes people who live or work next to the facilities would support a review.

The mayor owns a business on West Victoria Street, which is located directly across from shelters and a supportive housing facility.

“A review, I think, is going to help not only the people struggling with mental health and addiction problems, because the review would be for the residents and clients in the building, for the staff in the building and for the surrounding community,” he said.

“I just don't know why we wouldn’t want to do that because it's going to show that we do need more services.”

In April 2022, before he was elected, Hamer-Jackson — referring to himself as a spokesperson for the West Victoria Street business and resident group — released a statement asking for a “citizen-led, third-party independent review” of facilities operating under a harm-reduction model through the Canadian Mental Health Association and ASK Wellness.

A couple months later, in June of last year, Hamer-Jackson’s lawyer sent a letter to local MLAs Peter Milobar and Todd Stone highlighting concerns raised by Hamer-Jackson and West Victoria businesses about BC Housing and the housing facilities.

Ahead of Tuesday’s discussion about the letter, Hamer-Jackson was advised by Maria Mazzotta, the city’s corporate officer, that he may have a conflict of interest regarding the topic.

In the past, Hamer-Jackson has declared conflicts of interest on matters related to a local social agency and facilities along West Victoria Street, but he advised council Tuesday he didn’t think he was in conflict and chose to stay for the discussion and the vote.

Hamer-Jackson said other cities have received reviews of their social housing facilities since 2021, when David Eby, who was then minister for housing, told Kamloops council a review of supportive housing projects wouldn’t take place.

“Since then, there have been reviews done in other communities and they found a lot of deficiencies,” Hamer-Jackson said.

BC Housing issued two news releases this past summer saying it was acting on recommendations from a review of supportive housing and shelter sites in Maple Ridge and Coquitlam.

Deputy CAO Byron McCorkell told Hamer-Jackson the city speaks often with local social agencies, and has heard their concerns around supports they would like to see from BC Housing and provincial ministries.

“We already know where the deficiencies are — we meet with them on a regular basis. The issue here is really supporting our social agencies, trying to ensure to our community that they are working with us, not against us, to try and make the solution better,” McCorkell said.

He noted the increase in people experiencing homelessness in Kamloops as seen in the latest point in time count.

“That's not the fault of social agencies, it’s the fault of the system that is in our world today. We have more people in trouble than we've ever had before. And so we're trying desperately — social agencies, city, province, national government, everybody — trying to resolve the problem,” he said.

“The audit isn't going to fix that. Working together will fix that.”

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said no one disputes the disorder on streets impacting businesses, noting Hamer-Jackson has done “a great job” advocating for a third-party review but it’s clear it won’t happen.

“We are deeply concerned," she said. "Which is why we have to stop wasting time and causing strife on something that is not an option and shift our energies into something productive."

Coun. Bill Sarai added his eyes have been “very clearly opened” in the last few years about the challenges individuals face on the streets, noting they aren’t living rough by choice, and are in “survival mode."

He said not every individual causing issues is from a supportive housing facility.

"We can’t blame the housing providers for the behaviour of people in the street," he said.

"If they [social agencies] had their way, they would have more staff to take in more people to help more people. That's why we're working together to find out where the gaps are."

Coun. Stephen Karpuk suggested the letter could list some specific issues council would like to see the province help them solve. Hall advised that would be the intent.

Council voted 8-1 to send the letter. Hamer-Jackson was the lone vote in opposition.