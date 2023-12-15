Falls Creek Bridge opens to two-way traffic more than two years after 2021 floods

Photo: B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Two years after a section of Highway 1 was damaged by flooding, the provincial government has opened the road to two-way traffic with a new bridge to be completed to next year.

In a news release, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said traffic opened to a single lane in each direction starting Friday on the Falls Creek Bridge, 20 kilometres south of Lytton.

A temporary single-lane bridge has been in place after a culvert washed out in 2021. A new permanent three-lane Falls Creek bridge is under construction and is expected to be completed next year.

“Getting to this phase of the Falls Creek project marks a significant achievement in our recovery from the 2021 atmospheric river and our efforts to enhance the safety and reliability of Highway 1,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming,

“Our government is committed to rebuilding safe and efficient infrastructure that can withstand future climate events.”

The ministry said the new bridge will enhance traffic flow and was designed to be resilient to severe weather conditions.

“It has been a long two years for our community since the atmospheric river event and how the aftermath impacted our daily commute,” said Jordan Spinks, Kanaka Bar Indian Band chief.

“We look forward to some normalcy in our daily commute and a continued working relationship with all involved with the Falls Creek highway project.”

Drivers can expect to reduce speed on the bridge until construction is complete.

More information on the Falls Creek project is available online.