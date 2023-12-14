SD73 to offer funds from ministry surplus to cover outstanding parent fees

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Kamloops-Thompson school district will offer to cover some outstanding parent fees using surplus cash from the Ministry of Education and Child Care.

The money comes from a one-time fund of more than $1.6 million given to the school district in 2022 as part of the Student and Family Affordability Fund.

“So the Student and Family Affordability Fund for the 2022-2023 school year was intended to be only one year of funding," said Trina Cassidy, SD73 secretary-treasurer,

"However, because we didn't spend it all, we were allowed to roll it forward to the 2023-24 school year."

According to a report given to the board of education on Monday, approximately $360,000 of the funding that was carried forward remains unspent.

The school district said $300,000 will be used for assistance with course fees, academy fees, enhancement fees and school supplies while $60,000 will be used as a district contingency for emergent student needs.

According to the school district, all families have had access to the funding since September to pay their fees, but there are still $229,000 in unpaid fees.

Cassidy said the deadline for schools and parents to use the funding is January 26, at which point assistance for graduation fees, extra and co-curricular trips and athletics will be determined.

“We've gone to the school leaders to make direct contact with families who have not yet paid to see if they would like support through the Student and Family Affordability Fund,” Cassidy said.

“We're looking for parents to determine if they need support for the $229,000 of school supplies that are yet unpaid, and therefore we would go forward with field trips, graduation fees, et cetera.”

The school district said communication to collect outstanding fees will be made by school administration to parents through direct contact and school newsletters.

According to the report given to the board, the district has previously used their portion of the Student and Family Affordability Fund to offer a $40 rebate to a group of six pilot schools.

According to the report, 3,859 families, 24 per cent of the district’s families, consented to having the rebate applied against outstanding student feeds or were refunded fees previously paid.

The Ministry of Education and Child Care provided $60 million in funding through the Student and Family Affordability Fund to school districts in BC in 2022.

The fund is intended to offset costs of food through meals programs, school supplies and additional fees for activities such as field trips, athletics and fine arts.