Suspect sought after late-night assault outside Victoria Street bar

Kamloops Mounties are searching for a suspect following a weekend assault on Victoria Street that landed one person in hospital.

According to police, officers were called to the 300-block of Victoria Street at about 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 for a report of an assault.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said investigators believe a man was asked to leave an establishment, at which point he became violent and assaulted two people outside.

“At least one of the victims attended hospital for non-life-threatening injuries,” she said.

The suspect is described as a stocky man standing 5-foot-10 and wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.