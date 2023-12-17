No charges after man in drug-induced psychosis becomes combative, police say

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops Mounties say they were called to a home on a quiet residential street in Upper Sahali last weekend after a man in a drug-induced psychosis flew into a rage.

According to police, officers were called just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday to a home in the 200-block of Chancellor Drive.

Investigators were told a man in a drug-induced psychosis broke glass and began to assault other residents.

“The suspect was co-operative with police and was arrested without incident for assault and mischief,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“He was lodged in cells until sober, then assessed by the integrated crisis response team prior to his release.”