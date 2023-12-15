Woman arrested after breaking glass, assaulting people in Brock won't face charges

Photo: KTW file A jail cell in the basement of the Kamloops RCMP's Battle Street detachment.

No charges will be forthcoming for a woman who was arrested last weekend after allegedly breaking glass and assaulting people inside a home in Brocklehurst, police say.

Kamloops Mounties said they were called to the 2000-block of Sunnycrest Avenue just before midnight on Saturday for a report of a woman pounding on doors and breaking glass.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers arrived at the scene and found a vehicle that had crashed into a bush.

“As part of the investigation, officers located a woman at a residence nearby,” she said.

“While police were present, the woman allegedly began to assault others in an address, and was arrested.”

Evelyn said the woman was taken to jail and later released without process, meaning she will not be charged.