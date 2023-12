Photo: RCMP

Kamloops police say they’re looking for a 44-year-old man wanted on a pair of warrants for theft and mischief.

Mounties said Mark Nelson is wanted on unendorsed warrants for theft over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

Nelson is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 230 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.