Police investigate burglary at business on Notre Dame Drive

Kamloops Mounties are searching for suspects following a weekend burglary at a business on Notre Dame Drive.

According to police, officers were called to a business in the 700-block of Notre Dame Drive just after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday for a break-in in progress.

“Police attended and observed a door had been pried open,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“A suspect was detained nearby but released pending further investigation.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.