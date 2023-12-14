Victim taken to hospital, then arrested after baseball bat used in downtown beating

Photo: Castanet

A man was taken to hospital following reports of a baseball-bat beating Sunday morning on Victoria Street, police say.

According to Kamloops Mounties, officers were called to the 100-block of Victoria Street just after 7:30 a.m. for a report of a man beating another man with a baseball bat.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said several people were arrested at the scene, but they were all released without charges.

“A man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but was uncooperative,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Police checks revealed the victim was also wanted on arrest warrants, and he was taken into custody following his medical treatment.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.