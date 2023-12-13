Cyclist arrested for breach after running red light on North Shore

Photo: Castanet

A cyclist was arrested after running a red light on Tranquille Road, police say, because he was found to be breaching his court-ordered curfew.

According to Kamloops Mounties, an officer on patrol on the North Shore just after 4 a.m. on Monday spotted a cyclist pedalling through a red light.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the man was also cycling without lights or a helmet.

“The officer conducted a traffic stop and discovered the man was not in compliance of his court-ordered curfew,” she said.

“The man was arrested and held in custody for a bail hearing.”

The man’s name has not been made public.