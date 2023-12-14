Kamloops landlord on trial for sex assault, accused of groping tenant in her sleep

Photo: KTW file

A former Kamloops youth sports coach who was sentenced to house arrest last year for sex offences involving two girls trying out for one of his teams is standing trial this week on allegations he groped his basement tenant while she slept.

The 53-year-old man, who cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the complainant, is facing one count of sexual assault. His trial got underway Wednesday in B.C. Supreme Court.

The offence is alleged to have taken place at the man’s home in Valleyview.

His 27-year-old tenant told court she awoke in her bed on Aug. 21, 2022, to find him rubbing her genitals.

“It was dark in my room and it was [him] at my bedside and it was his hand on my crotch that woke me up — it startled me,” she said.

“He took his hand away quickly. He was acting very awkward and fast-paced. … He was spooked.”

The alleged offence took place about three weeks after the man was sentenced to house arrest and probation after pleading guilty to one count of luring.

In that case, court heard he was exchanging sexual messages with two girls — one 16 and the other 17 — who were trying out for a youth sports team he was helping to run. Those offences took place between January and March of 2020.

In addition to the house arrest and probation, he was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and register as a sex offender for 20 years.

The trial that got underway Wednesday is slated to conclude on Friday.