Police use prop baby to help catch distracted Kamloops drivers

Photo: RCMP A Kamloops RCMP officer shows off the look that police say helped catch dozens of distracted drivers during a recent blitz in the city's downtown core.

Kamloops Mounties are dressing in costume in an effort to catch the “crazy” number of drivers texting while behind the wheel.

According to police, officers dressed in plainclothes and pretending to carry a baby helped catch 25 drivers using cellphones in a matter of hours one day late last month in downtown Kamloops.

Operation E-Baby saw Mounties dressed in street clothes with a baby carrier holding a doll strapped to their back. The officers approach drivers stopped in traffic and check for cellphones. If they see an infraction, that driver is pulled over and ticketed.

“The volume of people using cellphones is crazy — you just have to put the away,” Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Wayne Chung said in a news release.

“If you can’t police yourself, we will police you.”

Chung said the distracted drivers are often very distracted.

“I’m walking right up to them and they don’t even see it,” he said. “Put it away and realize you need to focus on driving.”

According to police, officers are watching for distracted driving while conducting holiday-season road blocks, as well.