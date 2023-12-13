Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for North Thompson, North Columbia and Highway 1

A storm is expected to dump a significant amount of snow north and east of Kamloops, but the city might be spared.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the North Thompson, the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Golden and the North Columbia.

Included in the warning area are the communities of SIcamous, Revelstoke, Golden, Sun Peaks, Barriere, Clearwater and Blue River, among others.

As much as 15 centimetres of snow could fall between Wednesday evening and Thursday, according to the agency.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Kamloops is expected to see periods of light snow overnight and on Thursday, but daily highs are expected to remain above freezing for the next week.