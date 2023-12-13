Sephora workers to hold strike vote ahead of Christmas shopping rush

Photo: Castanet Staff

Unionized workers at the Sephora store in Aberdeen Mall will be holding a strike vote next week in the middle of of the holiday shopping rush.

The Kamloops store is the only unionized Sephora in North America. According to UFCW Local 1518, which represents the store's staff, negotiations have been ongoing for more than a year.

The union says the workers are seeking “substantial” wage increases and other workplace improvements, including more flexible scheduling, assurances for health benefits, bonuses and more.

According to UFCW 1518, the cosmetic giant’s parent corporation brought in more than $62 billion in revenue in 2023 but has refused to offer wage hikes for the “highly skilled and specialized” employees of the Kamloops store.

“It's the workers that help make this company profitable by creating a top-notch customer experience at Sephora all year round, and even more through the holidays," said UFCW 1518 President Kim Novak.

"We want to see their hard work recognized by Sephora and that comes in the form of better wages and improved working conditions. That is why our members in Kamloops are taking a strike vote.”

Novak said union members are ready to fight for a deal that meets their expectations.

According to the union, a major policy change that required employees to remain unpaid for up to half an hour and the end of their shifts was rescinded by the company across Canada following advocacy of UFCW 1518 on behalf of Kamloops workers last year.

UFCW 1518 has previously filed an unfair labour practice complaint with the BC Labour Relations Board on behalf of Kamloops Sephora employees.

Unionized Hudson's Bay Company workers took to the picket line at Aberdeen Mall on Sunday.