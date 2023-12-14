Symphony to perform at Royal Inland Hospital for patients, staff and public

Photo: KTW file

The Kamloops Symphony says it will be sending a string quartet to perform at Royal Inland Hospital with the goal of spreading holiday cheer.

The free performance will be held at the atrium of the Phil and Jennie Gaglardi Tower on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

“This heartwarming event has been orchestrated to bring the gift of live music to patients, their families, and the dedicated hospital staff, adding some holiday cheer during the festive season,” the symphony said in a news release.

Admission is free and the symphony said patients, hospital staff and the public are invited to join the quartet for their performance.

More information about the Kamloops Symphony and upcoming performances is available online.