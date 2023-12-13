Tourism Kamloops reports strong year for industry, signals uncertainty ahead

Photo: KTW file

About two million people visited the Tournament Capital over the past year, spending a total of $310 million while in the city — but Tourism Kamloops officials say uncertainty looms over the industry in the 12 months to come.

In a presentation to city council on Tuesday, CEO Monica Dickinson said the return of major events, a high demand for travel, a boost to Rocky Mountaineer ridership and continuing Trans Mountain Pipeline business all contributed to a strong year for tourism in Kamloops.

“We know that tourism remains a strong economic driver for Kamloops,” Dickinson said.

According to Tourism Kamloops, a record 1.96 million people visited the city between July 2022 and June 2023 — up from 1.92 million in 2019, identified as the peak year for tourism before the pandemic hit.

Tourism generated $522 million in total economic impact last year, with $310 million in direct visitor spending. These numbers represent an increase over 2019, when the industry had a total economic impact of $499 million and tourists contributed $304 million in direct spending.

“You can see the lift that has happened in those four years,” Dickinson said.

She added Tourism Kamloops reported “staggering surplus” revenue at its 2022-2023 year end, driven largely by an increase in average daily accommodation rates and rising occupancy numbers. However, the CEO noted the organization will need to work hard to position the city for future travellers over the year ahead.

This year has been one to remember for Kamloops in terms of major events. The city hosted the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in February and the Memorial Cup in May.

“We know that we are halfway through our current fiscal year, and much of what has occurred through the previous 12 months is not anticipated to materialize in that same capacity going forward,” Dickinson said.

“We know that 2024 is lacking major events, and with the economic instability, people are not prioritizing travel as eagerly. Our industry partners are nervous. And we're hearing words like ‘uncertainty,’ ‘concern,’ and ‘dire conditions’ are major sentiments when asked to reflect on the future."

She noted partners identified top barriers to growth, including ongoing social issues, limited air travel access, labour shortages and negative perceptions due to environmental events.

Dickinson said elevated marketing and development investment are needed.

“We cannot rest on our laurels, and more uncertainty lies ahead,” she said.

Results from a resident survey launched by Tourism Kamloops indicated 94 per cent of respondents felt tourism is an important industry, while only 52 per cent believed Kamloops has sufficient infrastructure and attractions to be considered an attractive destination.

More than 74 per cent of respondents said they would be supportive of an infrastructure project like a civic centre, allowing the city to host large conferences, trade shows and public events, while nearly 90 per cent said money spent to attract more tourism to Kamloops is a good investment.

However, the majority of respondents felt infrastructure investments should be based on resident needs, and not potential tourism impacts alone.

Dickinson said Tourism Kamloops has partnered with an agency to start a process to refresh its brand and build a brand new website.

She said the organization has also recently launched a new fund intended to support annual events between November and April.

Trish Morelli, board chair for Tourism Kamloops, noted the industry is in a “constant state of flux,” with changes in the way people plan their trips, interact with destinations and experience travel.

“We know that we can never be too prepared. And we've learned that planning for resilience is our best course of action,” she said.