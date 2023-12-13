Kamloops high school basketball squads looking forward to Fulton Cup test

High school hoopers from across Kamloops will come together next week to compete head-to-head in the Tournament Capital's de facto city basketball championship.

The Fulton Cup sees schools from different classifications that would otherwise never meet on the court square off at the Tournament Capital Centre. Teams representing schools in Kamloops and Barriere will compete in varsity girls', varsity boys', junior varsity girls' and junior varsity boys' divisions.

With the tournament set to return for its 25th year of competition, many of the athletes say they are looking forward to the competition and rivalries that are unique to the Fulton Cup.

“I feel like this is a really high energy tournament, a lot of people in Kamloops know about it so a lot of people come to watch, which just makes it really fun,” said South Kamloops player Feron Wallace.

Westsyde's Cason Scott said having a familiarity with his opponents brings out more competitiveness.

“I think having a bunch of buddies at other schools and then that competitiveness between all of us just makes it a lot more fun knowing the guys you're playing and getting to play those high caliber players from other schools,” he said.

“You don't want to hear it from your buddies, for sure.”

Logan Todd, a Valleyview secondary basketball player, said the competition is unique in that teams from different divisions get to compete against each other.

“With Kamloops you don't get to [play] a lot of the teams, you get to verse like the ones in your division,” he said.

“3A for us, so we get to verse Sahali, South Kam, but we get to verse Westsyde in the tournament, NorKam, St. Anne’s, and so there’s a lot of diversity.”

Tournament co-organizer Sean Garvey said the round-robin format will crown the “unofficial city champions.”

“It's special for these kids because they get outside of playing in a gymnasium, they play in the bigger arena setting, full-size court, bigger three point line, the biggest environment they're going to play in front of as far as pure numbers of spectators,” he said.

Garvey said the players are friendly, but are still rivals on the court.

“I think there's a little bit of extra motivation to beat each other,” he said.

“Nobody wants to lose to anybody else. They want to have that almost bragging rights over the other athletes.”

Garvey said scholarships and bursaries will be handed out to top players during the tournament. More than $70,000 has gone to student athletes to date in Fulton Cup history.

The tournament is set to take place from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22 at the TCC. Click here to view the schedule.