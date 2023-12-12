CPKC Holiday Train returning to Kamloops on Saturday

Photo: CPKC

The CPKC Holiday Train will roll back into the Tournament Capital this weekend, putting on a show alongside the tracks near Sandman Centre while collecting much needed donations for the Kamloops Food Bank.

The event is slated to kick off at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday with a pre-show featuring local artist Brendan Methot. The main event will get underway at 4:45 p.m., when the train pulls up and Tyler Shaw and Kiesza perform.

Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available by donation, and admission is free with a donation to the food bank.

“This event brings a little magic back into the world, honestly,” said Bernadette Siracky, executive director of the Kamloops Food Bank.

“It’s beautiful to watch the train and we’re honoured to be the recipient of this generosity. It really highlights the community of Kamloops and the support it gives its most vulnerable all the time.”

Siracky said the donations are needed now more than ever.

“I think what we can all see, especially this year, it feels as though we’ve hit a tipping point for many people,” she said.

“Costs are increasing in every aspect of people’s lives — food, mortgage, gas, everything has gone up. So any time people can support our efforts in emergency food provision, it’s very helpful.”

The train will stop Saturday behind Sandman Centre near the rail bridge.