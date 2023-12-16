Two weeks left to donate to Christmas Cheer Fund, help Kamloops charities

Photo: BC Interior Community Foundation Youngster Jake donated some of his allowance money to the Christmas Cheer Fund at last weekend’s Downtown Kamloops Welcome Winter Block Party.

There is still time to donate to the Christmas Cheer Fund, which is raising money for four Kamloops agencies in need of the help.

The Christmas Cheer Fund has so far raised $19,057 this year — about a third of the way toward the goal of $60,000.

Donations are being accepted until Dec. 31.

This year, funds raised will be given to the Kamloops Legion, BGC Kamloops Journey Fund, Overlander Residential Care Auxiliary and the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter.

To donate online, click here. Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can also be made in person or dropped off at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St., or at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St.

