Christmas Cheer Fund nearing quarter-mark of $60K goal

Santa Claus himself had the help of a Kamloops girl last weekend to announce the latest Christmas Cheer Fund total raised.

Araya helped Santa unveil the amount — $12,440 of a $60,000 goal — at Saturday’s Downtown Kamloops Welcome Winter Block Party.

There is still lots of time to donate, either online or in person.

This year, funds raised will be given to the Kamloops Legion, BGC Kamloops Journey Fund, Overlander Residential Care Auxiliary and the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter.

To donate online, click here. Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can also be made in person or dropped off at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St., or at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St.

To view this year's donors, click here.