Newspaper's closure 'frustrating' for Canada Post carriers stuck with flood of flyers

Photo: The Canadian Press

Kamloops mail carriers are feeling “frustrated” and overworked having to put in extra hours lugging around thousands of flyers in the wake of the closure of the city’s only newspaper.

When Kamloops This Week ceased operations at the end of October, not only were dozens of people left out of work and the community left without a longstanding news outlet — all those flyers also needed to find a new way to get to your house.

Canada Post was contracted to deliver most of them, and it’s taking a toll on the Crown corporation’s Kamloops staff.

“We deliver flyers — it’s part of our job,” Tracy Hodgkin, president of the Kamloops local of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, told Castanet.

“But now the volumes have increased significantly. My route had 18 sets of flyers added, and that increases the weight of the delivery, it increases the time of the delivery and it also increases the risk of injury that could be sustained.”

Canada Post carriers on foot are allowed to carry a maximum of 35 pounds at a time and Hodgkin said a single bundle of flyers on her route recently tipped the scales at 2.2 pounds. Numbers like that mean a lot of time is now spent reloading rather than delivering.

“You have to manage it in your work life and your home life, as well,” Hodgkin said.

“You’re putting in longer hours and longer hours on the street, as well, because we’re doubling back to the box.”

Canada Post representative Lisa Liu said the corporation has no control over what gets put in the mail.

“With advertising mail, the decision on how it will be delivered — with Canada Post or through other means — rests with the sender,” she said.

“We therefore have longstanding processes in place to respond to the monthly fluctuations in demand while keeping our people safe.”

Hodgkin said the new volume of flyers is unsustainable for the 90 or so Kamloops carriers she represents.

“It’s very unmanageable,” she said. “It’s frustrating — it’s really disheartening. A lot of the carriers are feeling broken down.”

And it’s not just carriers out going door to door. Hodgkin said the increased workload is impacting everyone who has anything to do with delivery.

“Even a mobile [route] where you have a vehicle, even though you’re not carrying that weight in a satchel, you’re still having to manage it,” she said.

“It’s still added on to your day and you’re still having to make extra stops because you have to make your loops smaller in order to manage the product.”

But all hope is not lost. Hodgkin said Canada Post could solve the problem with a straightforward fix — by adding reloading boxes on routes, which would see carriers doing less doubling back.

“We need more boxes to work out of,” she said.

“It’s disheartening that the expectation is that we are to take this on without any consultation or any solution provided to the carriers.”

According to the company, some steps have already been taken.

“In Kamloops, we responded to an increase in advertising mail in November, with local operations providing additional support to our delivery agents,” Liu said.

“That response included moving more relay boxes to routes, making carts available and using relief and temporary employees to cover sections and prepare mail for next-day delivery.”